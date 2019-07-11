Sportsman’s Warehouse News: SPWH Stock Shoots Higher on Credit Card Deal

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Sportsman's Warehouse news for Thursday about a new credit card deal has SPWH stock on the rise.

Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH ) says that it is now allowing customers to sign up for a credit card through it. The company is working with Alliance Data (NYSE: ADS ) on the offer, which will be a Visa (NYSE: V ) card.

The Sportsman's Warehouse news notes that customers will be able to start applying for the card in October. It will offer benefits to customers that use the card both in its stores and at other locations.

Here's a breakdown of the different rewards holders of the Sportsman's Warehouse Visa card can get.

A point system earns cardholders five points for every dollar spent at a Sportsman's Warehouse location.

Holders will also get two points for every dollar spent on gas, home improvement, and National Parks.

There's also a single point that holders get for spending one dollar anywhere else.

Customers can make use of these points by redeeming them for rewards.

There is no minimum limit that customers have to meet to be able to start redeeming points for rewards.

A $50.00 rewards card is also available for cardholders that spend $500 or more at locations outside of Sportsman's Warehouse within their first 120 days of having the card.

Holders will also be able to take advantage of special promotions that will get them promotional financing plans on single-item purchases of $299 or more.

You can learn more about this Sportsman's Warehouse news by following this link .

SPWH stock was up 6% as of Thursday afternoon.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

