Sports Direct says results delay on Friday due to Belgian tax bill

Reuters





July 29 (Reuters) - Sports Direct International Plc said on Monday its full-year results had been delayed by several hours on Friday because of a 674 million euro ($751.04 million) bill from Belgium's tax authority it received last week.

The "payment notice" it received from the Belgian Tax Authority on July 25 referred to VAT, penalties and interest but provided no details on how the figures had been arrived at or what they related to, the company said.

The British sporting goods retailer said it believed the amounts being sought as unlikely to be payable and that there was no need to make a provision for it.

($1 = 0.8974 euros)