Sports Direct eyes House of Fraser store closures - FT

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 2 (Reuters) - British sporting goods retailer Sports Direct International Plc could close as many House of Fraser stores as the previous management planned to shut, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

As many as two-thirds of the original 59 stores could close, the FT, citing an unidentified person in contact with Sports Direct Chief Executive Officer Mike Ashley(graphic).

Sports Direct's annual core earnings fell 6%, hit by problems integrating its purchase of House of Fraser. Ashley said last week that buying the department store business may have been a mistake.

Sports Direct did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

