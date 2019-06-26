Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. ( SRC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.625 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SRC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SRC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.81, the dividend yield is 5.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SRC was $43.81, representing a -3.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.38 and a 29.39% increase over the 52 week low of $33.86.

SRC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Asset Management Inc ( BAM ) and Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. ( PDM ). SRC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.53. Zacks Investment Research reports SRC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -15.48%, compared to an industry average of -.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SRC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.