Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. ( SPR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 07, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that SPR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $86.24, the dividend yield is .56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPR was $86.24, representing a -14.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $100.34 and a 33.75% increase over the 52 week low of $64.48.

SPR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation ( LMT ) and Transdigm Group Incorporated ( TDG ). SPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.43. Zacks Investment Research reports SPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.15%, compared to an industry average of 13.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPR Dividend History page.