Spire Inc. (SR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 10, 2019

Spire Inc. ( SR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 10, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.592 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $85.27, the dividend yield is 2.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SR was $85.27, representing a -2.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.13 and a 20.9% increase over the 52 week low of $70.53.

SR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Cheniere Energy Partners, LP ( CQP ) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. ( LNG ). SR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.76. Zacks Investment Research reports SR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .81%, compared to an industry average of 2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF ( XMLV )

VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF ( USVM )

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF ( IWN ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMLV with an increase of 3.58% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SR at 1.48%.