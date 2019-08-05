Spire Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SR

In trading on Monday, shares of Spire Inc (Symbol: SR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.14, changing hands as low as $79.57 per share. Spire Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SR's low point in its 52 week range is $70.53 per share, with $87.13 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $80.34.
