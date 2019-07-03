Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco S&P 500- Quality ETF, where 13,150,000 units were destroyed, or a 22.5% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPHQ, in morning trading today Microsoft is up about 0.4%, and Apple is higher by about 0.3%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the BJUL ETF, which lost 1,200,000 of its units, representing a 36.6% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.
VIDEO: SPHQ, BJUL: Big ETF Outflows