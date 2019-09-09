Quantcast

SPEM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (Symbol: SPEM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.72, changing hands as high as $34.77 per share. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, SPEM's low point in its 52 week range is $30.94 per share, with $37.05 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $34.72.

