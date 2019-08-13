Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (TRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Speedway Motorsports, Inc. ( TRK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that TRK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.84, the dividend yield is 3.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRK was $19.84, representing a -0.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.90 and a 47.29% increase over the 52 week low of $13.47.

TRK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Walt Disney Company ( DIS ) and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. ( LYV ). TRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.93. Zacks Investment Research reports TRK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -6%, compared to an industry average of .4%.

