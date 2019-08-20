Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. ( SPB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SPB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that SPB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $51.35, the dividend yield is 3.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPB was $51.35, representing a -44.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $92.72 and a 26.67% increase over the 52 week low of $40.54.

SPB is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). SPB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.12. Zacks Investment Research reports SPB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -20.27%, compared to an industry average of 2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SPB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SPB as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund ( DES ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DES with an decrease of -4.9% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SPB at 0.73%.