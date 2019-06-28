Specialty P&C insurer ProSight files for a $100 million IPO

ProSight Global, a specialty P&C insurer that operates seven segments of coverage, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.
The Morristown, NJ-based company was founded in 2009 and booked $818 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol PROS. ProSight Global filed confidentially on January 22, 2019. Goldman Sachs, Barclays and BofA Merrill Lynch are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
