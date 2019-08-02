SPDW Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (Symbol: SPDW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.74, changing hands as low as $28.61 per share. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPDW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SPDW's low point in its 52 week range is $25.54 per share, with $31.2199 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $28.58.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »