SPDR S&P Regional Banking Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KRE

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.92, changing hands as high as $54.46 per share. SPDR S&P Regional Banking shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KRE's low point in its 52 week range is $43.95 per share, with $64.595 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $53.64.
