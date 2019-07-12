SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources (GNR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (Symbol: GNR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.38, changing hands as high as $45.45 per share. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GNR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GNR's low point in its 52 week range is $39.44 per share, with $51.25 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $45.38.
