SPDR S&P Bank Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KBE

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (Symbol: KBE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.54, changing hands as high as $42.86 per share. SPDR S&P Bank shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KBE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KBE's low point in its 52 week range is $34.92 per share, with $49.79 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $42.81.
