SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value (SLYV) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (Symbol: SLYV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.41, changing hands as high as $61.21 per share. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLYV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SLYV's low point in its 52 week range is $50.55 per share, with $71.231 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $61.24.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »