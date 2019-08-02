SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap (SLY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (Symbol: SLY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.62, changing hands as low as $66.41 per share. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SLY's low point in its 52 week range is $56.30 per share, with $78.25 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $66.27.
