SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.1%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

MDU - last trade: $26.14 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/14/2019 David M. Sparby Director 3,000 $25.75 $77,250 05/17/2019 David M. Sparby Director 2,500 $25.20 $63,000 05/30/2019 Edward A. Ryan Director 3,500 $24.81 $86,820 05/30/2019 David L. Goodin Pres. and CEO-MDU Resources 5,000 $24.45 $122,234

MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU), which makes up 0.62% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,219,748 worth of MDU, making it the #27 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MDU:

NVR - last trade: $3371.04 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/12/2019 Alexandra A. Jung Director 25 $2613.68 $65,342 02/19/2019 Matthew B. Kelpy VP, Chief Accounting Officer 25 $2668.58 $66,714 02/19/2019 Susan Williamson Ross Director 25 $2628.67 $65,717 05/20/2019 Alexandra A. Jung Director 70 $3285.00 $229,950

And NVR Inc. (Symbol: NVR), the #39 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,158,821 worth of NVR, which represents approximately 0.55% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NVR is detailed in the table below:

