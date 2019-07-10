SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.1%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
MDU Resources Group Inc (Symbol: MDU), which makes up 0.62% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $9,219,748 worth of MDU, making it the #27 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MDU:
MDU - last trade: $26.14 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/14/2019
|David M. Sparby
|Director
|3,000
|$25.75
|$77,250
|05/17/2019
|David M. Sparby
|Director
|2,500
|$25.20
|$63,000
|05/30/2019
|Edward A. Ryan
|Director
|3,500
|$24.81
|$86,820
|05/30/2019
|David L. Goodin
|Pres. and CEO-MDU Resources
|5,000
|$24.45
|$122,234
And NVR Inc. (Symbol: NVR), the #39 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,158,821 worth of NVR, which represents approximately 0.55% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NVR is detailed in the table below:
NVR - last trade: $3371.04 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/12/2019
|Alexandra A. Jung
|Director
|25
|$2613.68
|$65,342
|02/19/2019
|Matthew B. Kelpy
|VP, Chief Accounting Officer
|25
|$2668.58
|$66,714
|02/19/2019
|Susan Williamson Ross
|Director
|25
|$2628.67
|$65,717
|05/20/2019
|Alexandra A. Jung
|Director
|70
|$3285.00
|$229,950
