SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value (SPYV) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (Symbol: SPYV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.07, changing hands as low as $30.03 per share. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPYV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SPYV's low point in its 52 week range is $25.437 per share, with $32.196 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $30.19.
