SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend (SPYD) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (Symbol: SPYD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.14, changing hands as high as $37.19 per share. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPYD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SPYD's low point in its 52 week range is $32.3352 per share, with $38.90 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $37.16.
