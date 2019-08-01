SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets (SPEM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (Symbol: SPEM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.61, changing hands as low as $34.44 per share. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SPEM's low point in its 52 week range is $30.94 per share, with $37.05 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $34.48.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »