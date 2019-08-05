SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US (SPDW) Enters Oversold Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (Symbol: SPDW) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $28.075 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.

In the case of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US, the RSI reading has hit 23.5 - by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 30.5. A bullish investor could look at SPDW's 23.5 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.

Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), SPDW's low point in its 52 week range is $25.54 per share, with $31.2199 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $28.06. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day.

