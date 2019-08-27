SPDR EURO STOXX 50 Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FEZ

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (Symbol: FEZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.33, changing hands as high as $36.47 per share. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FEZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FEZ's low point in its 52 week range is $31.945 per share, with $39.45 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $36.35.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »