SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DIA

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average Trust ETF (Symbol: DIA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $255.62, changing hands as low as $255.13 per share. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average Trust shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DIA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DIA's low point in its 52 week range is $216.97 per share, with $273.99 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $256.26.
Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »