SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.3%

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (Symbol: DIA) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

3M Co (Symbol: MMM), which makes up 4.14% of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (Symbol: DIA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $898,457,697 worth of MMM, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MMM:

MMM - last trade: $163.94 - Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/07/2019 Gregory R. Page Director 1,000 $179.60 $179,600
05/09/2019 Gregory R. Page Director 1,000 $176.26 $176,260
05/17/2019 David B. Dillon Director 1,200 $169.50 $203,400

