SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust -- Insider Buying Index Registering 12.3%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (Symbol: DIA) shows an impressive 12.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
3M Co (Symbol: MMM), which makes up 4.14% of the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (Symbol: DIA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $898,457,697 worth of MMM, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MMM:
MMM - last trade: $163.94 - Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/07/2019
|Gregory R. Page
|Director
|1,000
|$179.60
|$179,600
|05/09/2019
|Gregory R. Page
|Director
|1,000
|$176.26
|$176,260
|05/17/2019
|David B. Dillon
|Director
|1,200
|$169.50
|$203,400
