SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

SpartanNash Company ( SPTN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SPTN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SPTN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.33, the dividend yield is 6.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPTN was $12.33, representing a -46.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $23 and a 39.8% increase over the 52 week low of $8.82.

SPTN is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Sysco Corporation ( SYY ) and Domino's Pizza Inc ( DPZ ). SPTN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.12. Zacks Investment Research reports SPTN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -30.84%, compared to an industry average of -3.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPTN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SPTN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SPTN as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF ( XSVM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSVM with an increase of 3.83% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SPTN at 1.8%.