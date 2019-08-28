Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Spark Energy, Inc. ( SPKE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.181 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SPKE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that SPKE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.62, the dividend yield is 7.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPKE was $9.62, representing a -17.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.71 and a 33.61% increase over the 52 week low of $7.20.

SPKE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Duke Energy Corporation ( DUK ) and Exelon Corporation ( EXC ). SPKE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.84. Zacks Investment Research reports SPKE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as %, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPKE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.