Spanish services sector expands at highest pace since March

Reuters





MADRID, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Spain's services sector expanded in August at its fastest pace in five months on higher demand mainly from domestic sources, a survey showed on Wednesday, even as sectoral employment growth slowed again after a brief improvement in the previous month.

Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of services companies, which account for around half Spain's economic output, came in at 54.3 in August, up from 52.9 in July. The index has held above the 50 line separating growth from contraction for every month since October 2013.

"The latest data confirm that Spain is likely to remain one of the stronger performing European economies during the third quarter of the year, with GDP growth seemingly holding steady at around 0.5%," said Paul Smith, economics director at IHS Markit.

Optimism about the future among Spanish service providers fell to 58.2 in August, its lowest mark in over six years.

A sister survey published on Monday showed that Spain's manufacturing sector showed a slight improvement in August but remained in contraction for a third month in a row.

- Detailed PMI data are only available under licence from IHS Markit and customers need to apply for a licence.

To subscribe to the full data, click on the link below: