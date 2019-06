Spanish inflation falls to lowest level since end 2016 in June

Reuters





MADRID, June 27 (Reuters) - Spain's European-Union harmonised consumer prices in June rose at the lowest rate since November 2016, the National Statistic Institute said on Thursday, after fuel and power prices dropped compared with increases in the same month last year.

EU-harmonised prices rose 0.6% in June from a year earlier, missing a Reuters forecast of 0.8% and down from 0.9% a month earlier, the preliminary data showed.

National consumer prices rose 0.4%, down from 0.8% in May and the lowest recorded since September 2016, INE said.

Euro zone inflation figures are due June 28 and are expected to show consumer prices rose 1.2% in June, according to a Reuters poll, unchanged from a month earlier.