Spain's economy expands at fastest pace since end 2017 in Q1

Shutterstock photo





MADRID, June 28 (Reuters) - Spain's economy grew at its fastest pace since the end of 2017 in the first quarter, in line with forecasts and preliminary figures and boosted by domestic demand, final official data showed on Friday.

Spanish gross domestic product grew by 0.7% in the January to March period compared to a quarter earlier, the largest increase since the fourth quarter of 2017, and by 2.4% from a year earlier, National Statistic Institute data showed.

That compared to growth of 0.6% quarter-on-quarter and 2.3% year-on-year registered in the fourth quarter.

Internal demand contributed 2.2 percentage points to growth in the first quarter while exports added a further 0.2 percentage points, INE said.

The Bank of Spain sees activity easing in the next few years, with GDP expanding by 2.4% this year, 1.9% next year and 1.7% in 2021. It points to risks including international protectionism and political uncertainty due to Brexit.

On Thursday, the central bank said it expected growth of 0.6% quarter on quarter in the April to June period, lifted by strong domestic demand as exports wane.