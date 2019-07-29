Spain's BBVA placed under formal investigation in spying case

Shutterstock photo





MADRID, July 29 (Reuters) - Spain'sHigh Court on Monday placed the country's second-largest bank BBVA under formal investigation as part of a probe into an alleged spying case that dates back to 2004, the court said in a statement.

The decision follows a request by the anti-corruption public prosecutor last week and will see BBVA investigated on charges of bribery, disclosure secrets and corruption in relation to the company's alleged dealings with former police chief Jose Manuel Villarejo.

In a statement, BBVA's Executive Chairman Carlos Torres reiterated the company's "firm commitment to clarifying the facts and complying with the law".

The investigating judge in charge of the case earlier in July expanded his investigation to eight former or current BBVA employees, but none belong to the bank's current board.