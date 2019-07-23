Spain trade deficit rises 8.6% to May y/y

Reuters





July 23 (Reuters) - Spain's trade deficit rose 8.6% in the first five months of the year compared to the same period a year earlier to 13.18 billion euros ($14.74 billion), the Industry Ministry said on Tuesday.

In the first five months, imports increased by 2.5% to 135.65 billion euros, while exports rose 1.9% year on year to 122.47 billion euros, the data showed.

In May, the deficit fell 2.0% from a year earlier to 2.11 billion euros as exports rose 5.5% year on year to 26.69 billion euros and imports increased 4.9% to 28.80 billion euros year on year, official data showed.