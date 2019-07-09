Reuters

S&P puts Jababeka on negative watch after change of control



SINGAPORE, July 9 (IFR) - S&P placed the B credit ratings of Kawasan Industri Jabebeka and its US dollar bonds on negative credit watch, after the company said that changes to its board of directors constituted a change of control.

The Indonesian industrial estate developer named Sugiharto as president director and Aries Liman as commissioner at its AGM, and said their appointment would trigger the change of control clause on its US$300m bonds due 2023, issued through Jababeka International.

The company is obliged to offer to buy them back at 101% of face value within 30 days if the change of control clause is triggered.

Jababeka had around US$60m in cash at the end of March, and S&P said it had limited options to refinance through the onshore bond market and might find it difficult to obtain long-term loans from domestic banks in time.

"The CreditWatch placement indicates a one-in-two likelihood that we could downgrade Jababeka, potentially by multiple notches in the next few weeks," wrote S&P, saying that this would happen if holders of a substantial amount of bonds opted to redeem them.

The company has not indicated what it plans to do.

Fitch rates the issuer and the bonds B.