Quantcast

S&P, Nasdaq hit closing records with help from Alphabet, Starbucks

By Reuters

Reuters

S&P, Nasdaq hit closing records with help from Alphabet, Starbucks


July 26 (Reuters) - Robust earnings from Alphabet and Starbucks pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes to record highs on Friday, with support from data showing U.S. economic growth slowed less than expected in the second quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.2 points, or 0.19%, to 27,192.18, the S&P 500 gained 22.19 points, or 0.74%, to 3,025.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 91.67 points, or 1.11%, to 8,330.21.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

S&P, Nasdaq hit closing records with help from Alphabet, Starbucks


July 26 (Reuters) - Robust earnings from Alphabet and Starbucks pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes to record highs on Friday, with support from data showing U.S. economic growth slowed less than expected in the second quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.2 points, or 0.19%, to 27,192.18, the S&P 500 gained 22.19 points, or 0.74%, to 3,025.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 91.67 points, or 1.11%, to 8,330.21.





This article appears in: Stocks , US Markets


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar