Quantcast

S&P, Nasdaq close at records after reassuring chip news

By Reuters

Reuters

S&P, Nasdaq close at records after reassuring chip news


July 24 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record closing highs on Wednesday after reassuring comments from Texas Instruments about global chip demand blunted the impact of weak earnings reports from Boeing and Caterpillar.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 81.44 points, or 0.3%, to 27,267.75, the S&P 500 gained 13.97 points, or 0.46%, to 3,019.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 69.69 points, or 0.84%, to 8,321.09.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

S&P, Nasdaq close at records after reassuring chip news


July 24 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record closing highs on Wednesday after reassuring comments from Texas Instruments about global chip demand blunted the impact of weak earnings reports from Boeing and Caterpillar.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 81.44 points, or 0.3%, to 27,267.75, the S&P 500 gained 13.97 points, or 0.46%, to 3,019.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 69.69 points, or 0.84%, to 8,321.09.





This article appears in: Stocks , US Markets


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar