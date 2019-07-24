Reuters

S&P, Nasdaq close at records after reassuring chip news



July 24 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record closing highs on Wednesday after reassuring comments from Texas Instruments about global chip demand blunted the impact of weak earnings reports from Boeing and Caterpillar.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 81.44 points, or 0.3%, to 27,267.75, the S&P 500 gained 13.97 points, or 0.46%, to 3,019.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 69.69 points, or 0.84%, to 8,321.09.

