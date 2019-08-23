S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 26, 2019

S&P Global Inc. ( SPGI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.57 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2019. Shareholders who purchased SPGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SPGI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $263.32, the dividend yield is .87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPGI was $263.32, representing a -1.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $266.22 and a 68.06% increase over the 52 week low of $156.68.

SPGI is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company ( AXP ) and Moody's Corporation ( MCO ). SPGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.87. Zacks Investment Research reports SPGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.31%, compared to an industry average of 7.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SPGI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SPGI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF ( PFI )

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF ( KCE )

First Trust Capital Strength ETF ( FTCS )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF ( RYF )

Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF ( NFO ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PFI with an increase of 15.16% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SPGI at 3.15%.