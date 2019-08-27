Quantcast

S&P downgrades credit rating for Australia's AMP

By Reuters

Reuters

S&P downgrades credit rating for Australia's AMP


SYDNEY, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Ratings agency S&P Global downgraded the credit worthiness of Australia's largest listed fund manager AMP Ltd and its subsidiaries one notch on Tuesday due to its less diversified profile.

The agency said it had lowered AMP's group rating by one notch to BBB+, and lowered the ratings on each of the group's operating subsidiaries by one notch too.

"The downgrade of AMP Ltd reflects our view of its weakened group credit profile, with lower expected diversification with the pending divestment of AMP Life Ltd and the reliance on lower-rated operating subsidiaries," the agency said in a statement.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , 401k , Retirement , Bonds
Referenced Symbols: AMP


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar