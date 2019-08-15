Reuters

S&P, Dow rise as U.S. retail sales data counters recession fears



Aug 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow gained ground in a late rally on Thursday as upbeat retail sales data offset recessionary fears and simmering U.S.-China trade tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 99.9 points, or 0.39%, to 25,579.32, the S&P 500 gained 7.02 points, or 0.25%, to 2,847.62, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.32 points, or 0.09%, to 7,766.62.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

S&P, Dow rise as U.S. retail sales data counters recession fears



Aug 15 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow gained ground in a late rally on Thursday as upbeat retail sales data offset recessionary fears and simmering U.S.-China trade tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 99.9 points, or 0.39%, to 25,579.32, the S&P 500 gained 7.02 points, or 0.25%, to 2,847.62, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.32 points, or 0.09%, to 7,766.62.