S&P 500 Movers: TSN, WDC

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Western Digital Corp ( WDC ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.5%. Year to date, Western Digital Corp registers a 65.5% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Tyson Foods ( TSN ), trading down 4.0%. Tyson Foods is showing a gain of 67.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Starbucks Corp. ( SBUX ), trading down 3.1%, and PVH Corp ( PVH ), trading up 6.4% on the day.

