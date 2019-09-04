In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Western Digital Corp ( WDC ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.5%. Year to date, Western Digital Corp registers a 65.5% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Tyson Foods ( TSN
), trading down 4.0%. Tyson Foods is showing a gain of 67.8% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Starbucks Corp. ( SBUX
), trading down 3.1%, and PVH Corp ( PVH
), trading up 6.4% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: TSN, WDC