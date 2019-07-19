S&P 500 Movers: SLB, STT

In early trading on Friday, shares of State Street Corp. ( STT ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, State Street Corp. has lost about 6.7% of its value.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Schlumberger ( SLB
), trading down 3.4%. Schlumberger is showing a gain of 3.9% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are American Express ( AXP
), trading down 3.1%, and Citizens Financial Group ( CFG
), trading up 4.0% on the day.
