In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Stanley Black & Decker ( SWK ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.4%. Year to date, Stanley Black & Decker registers a 25.7% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is PulteGroup ( PHM
), trading down 6.1%. PulteGroup is showing a gain of 20.9% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Zions Bancorporation ( ZION
), trading down 5.8%, and Hasbro ( HAS
), trading up 6.2% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: PHM, SWK