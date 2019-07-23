Quantcast

S&P 500 Movers: PHM, SWK

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Stanley Black & Decker ( SWK ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.4%. Year to date, Stanley Black & Decker registers a 25.7% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is PulteGroup ( PHM ), trading down 6.1%. PulteGroup is showing a gain of 20.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zions Bancorporation ( ZION ), trading down 5.8%, and Hasbro ( HAS ), trading up 6.2% on the day.

S&amp;P 500 Movers: PHM, SWK VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: PHM, SWK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: SWK , PHM , ZION , HAS


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar