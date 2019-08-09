In early trading on Friday, shares of News Corp ( NWSA ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.3%. Year to date, News Corp registers a 19.7% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Nektar Therapeutics ( NKTR
), trading down 39.3%. Nektar Therapeutics is lower by about 45.4% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are DXC Technology ( DXC
), trading down 30.8%, and News Corp ( NWS
), trading up 4.0% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NKTR, NWSA