In early trading on Thursday, shares of Philip Morris International ( PM ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 6.5%. Year to date, Philip Morris International registers a 29.3% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Netflix ( NFLX
), trading down 11.3%. Netflix is showing a gain of 20.2% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are United Rentals ( URI
), trading down 6.7%, and eBay ( EBAY
), trading up 5.9% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: NFLX, PM