S&P 500 Movers: MKTX, NKTR

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Nektar Therapeutics topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 7.7%. Year to date, Nektar Therapeutics has lost about 41.5% of its value.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Marketaxess Holdings, trading down 5.9%. Marketaxess Holdings Inc is showing a gain of 64.7% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Merck, trading down 5.2%, and Quanta Services, trading up 4.9% on the day.
