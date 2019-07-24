In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp ( EW ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.4%. Year to date, Edwards Lifesciences Corp registers a 42.1% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Marketaxess Holdings ( MKTX
), trading down 8.6%. Marketaxess Holdings is showing a gain of 59.0% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Rollins ( ROL
), trading down 7.9%, and Robert Half International ( RHI
), trading up 8.2% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MKTX, EW