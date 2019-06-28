In early trading on Friday, shares of Constellation Brands ( STZ ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, Constellation Brands registers a 22.3% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is McCormick & Co ( MKC
), trading down 3.0%. McCormick & Co is showing a gain of 8.6% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are UnitedHealth Group ( UNH
), trading down 2.9%, and AbbVie ( ABBV
), trading up 3.5% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MKC, STZ