In early trading on Friday, shares of Universal Health Services ( UHS ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.9%. Year to date, Universal Health Services registers a 31.5% gain.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Mohawk Industries ( MHK
), trading down 12.5%. Mohawk Industries is showing a gain of 17.0% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. ( COG
), trading down 8.2%, and Alphabet ( GOOG
), trading up 11.1% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: MHK, UHS