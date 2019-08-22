In early trading on Thursday, shares of Nordstrom ( JWN ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.8%. Year to date, Nordstrom has lost about 36.4% of its value.
And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is L Brands ( LB
), trading down 10.5%. L Brands is lower by about 30.1% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Albemarle Corp. ( ALB
), trading down 2.7%, and Keysight Technologies ( KEYS
), trading up 7.0% on the day.
VIDEO: S&P 500 Movers: LB, JWN