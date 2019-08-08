Quantcast

S&P 500 Movers: KHC, AMD

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD ) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 11.4%. Year to date, Advanced Micro Devices registers a 76.1% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Kraft Heinz ( KHC ), trading down 13.3%. Kraft Heinz is lower by about 37.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Perrigo Company ( PRGO ), trading down 7.5%, and Tripadvisor ( TRIP ), trading up 10.7% on the day.

